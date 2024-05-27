Sean Casey sums up action-packed week on Yankees Nation

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Former Yankees hitting coach and 12-year MLB veteran Sean Casey joins Yankees Nation to wrap up the week that was. Hear his thoughts on Aaron Judge’s tear, Anthony Volpe’s hitting streak, the possibility of a 6-man rotation, and the future of Juan Soto.

Watch the video player for the full story and be sure to tune in to NY SportsNation Nightly weeknights at 7 p.m. on PIX11.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.