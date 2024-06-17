Sean Casey joins Yankees Nation to wrap up the week

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Former Yankee hitting coach and The Mayor’s Office host Sean Casey joins Joe Mauceri to talk Bombers. They discuss the potential return of Gerrit Cole, the brilliance of Aaron Judge, and the effect Matt Blake has on the pitching staff.

Watch the video player for the full story and be sure to tune in to NY SportsNation Nightly weeknights at 7 p.m. on PIX11.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.