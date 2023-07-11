Sean Casey explains why Yankees hitting coach job is 'perfect storm' to get back into the dugout

Former MLB first baseman Sean Casey signs autographs at the Innings Festival at Tempe Beach Park on March 3, 2019. Innings Festival Day 2 2019 / Thomas Hawthorne/The Republic

Shortly after officially being named as the Yankees' new hitting coach, Sean Casey got behind the mic on his podcast, "The Mayor’s Office," to put into words how excited he is for this new opportunity in the Bronx.

“I’m very, very, very excited. [Aaron Boone] is one of my dear friends. I have so much respect for the Yankee organization, Brian Cashman, [Hal Steinbrenner], all of those guys, Randy Levine, Tim Naehring, just guys that I do know,” Casey said. “Just the fact to have the opportunity to be in the same room with guys like Aaron Judge, Josh Donaldson, Anthony Rizzo, DJ LeMahieu, Anthony Volpe, and just all great players up and down that lineup. It was a perfect storm for me for really taking a shot and getting back in the dugout.

“I’m really fired up, man. I’m really fired up and I’m really excited. … I’m excited to connect with the Yankee fans, but more importantly I’m really excited to connect with the guys in that clubhouse and have an impact.”

A three-time All-Star, Casey played 12 seasons in the major leagues, boasting a very impressive .302 career batting average with 1,531 career hits and an .814 OPS.

Since announcing his retirement in January 2009, Casey has stayed away from the dugout, instead beginning a successful career in media as an analyst for MLB Network.

But the opportunity to work with his close friend Boone, whom he was teammates with in Cincinnati from 1998-2003, along with having his family’s blessing, made this job simply too good to pass up.

“This opportunity was big for me and a big part of it was Aaron Boone," Casey said. "I respect him as the Yankees manager, I respect him as a friend, I respect him as a baseball guy. I played for his dad, I played with his brother. The Boone family, they’re just wonderful people.”

He later added: “These next couple months, being with the Yankees and a chance to win a ring too. I think they have the team to win another ring, a championship. I mean, the stars aligned for me to say ‘I gotta do this.’ This is an incredible opportunity, and I’m just grateful that they reached out to me.”