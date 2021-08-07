Sean Brady out of UFC on ESPN 30; Kevin Lee fight canceled for second time

Once again, a fight between Sean Brady and Kevin Lee has fallen apart.

Brady has been ruled out of the Aug. 28 welterweight bout slated for UFC on ESPN 30 because of an undisclosed injury, MMA Junkie learned Saturday from two people with knowledge of the situation. The people requested anonymity since the UFC has yet to make an announcement.

It’s unclear at this time of Lee will remain on the card against a replacement opponent or wait to rebook with Brady.

This marks the second time that Brady vs. Lee has been canceled. They were booked to fight each other July 10 at UFC 264, but Lee withdrew roughly two weeks out after suffering a rib injury.

Brady, 28, is yet to experience defeat in his professional MMA career, which began in August 2014. Brady (14-0 MMA,4-0 UFC) made his UFC debut in October 2019 and has reeled off four victories against Court McGee, Ismail Naurdiev, Christian Aguilera, and most recently Jake Matthews at UFC 259. Brady is currently ranked No. 14 in the official UFC welterweight rankings.

Lee, also 28, is a former UFC interim lightweight title challenger who tried his hand at 170 pounds once before, losing by fourth-round submission to Rafael dos Anjos in May 2019. Lee’s decision to move up in weight then was because of his struggles to make the lightweight limit. Since that fight, Lee (18-6 MMA, 11-6 UFC) returned to 155 pounds and defeated Gregor Gillespie by knockout. In his most recent bout in March 2020, Lee was submitted in the third round by Charles Oliveira after missing weight by two-and-a-half pounds.