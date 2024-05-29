Seamer Pretorius extends Somerset stay until July
Somerset have extended the stay of South African seamer Migael Pretorius for two more County Championship games, with the option of him also playing in the T20 Blast.
The 29-year-old initially joined on a six-game contract which expired after Somerset's defeat by Durham over the weekend.
However, he will now stay until at least 4 July and is available for selection for the County Championship matches against Nottinghamshire and Warwickshire.
Pretorius has claimed 14 wickets and scored 214 runs - with a best of 77 against Nottinghamshire - this season.
"His attitude and approach has been first class and he has demonstrated on the field that he is a really valuable player and person to have around the group," said Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry.
Somerset's T20 Blast campaign gets under way on Friday at home to Essex.