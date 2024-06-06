Seamer Hull signs new three-year Leicestershire deal

Josh Hull was previously on a rookie deal with Leicestershire, which he signed in 2022 [Getty Images]

Leicestershire seamer Josh Hull has signed a new three-year deal with the club.

The 19-year-old, whose new contract runs until the end of the 2026 season, has taken 35 wickets in 23 appearances across all formats for the East Midlands side.

His performances have seen the 6ft 7in left-armer mentioned as a potential contender for an England call-up as the side builds towards the Ashes series in Australia in late 2025.

"I'm really excited, I've absolutely loved my first year as a pro," Hull told BBC Radio Leicester's Talking Foxes podcast

"I'm grateful for the opportunity."

Hull, who has previously credited his grandmother for helping influence his development as a player, impressed immediately on his elevation to first-class cricket as he took four wickets on his County Championship debut last season.

This season he has made a strong start to the T20 campaign, taking a career-best 3-28 in the Foxes' opening victory against Yorkshire Vikings.

He said staying with Leicestershire was "a no-brainer" after coming through the club's academy.

"This is the place I want to be - it's a place I'm going to develop and grow the best so it was a no-brainer," he said.