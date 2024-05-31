Seals' success necessitates prop medals

May 30—MOOSIC — Brent Beiler offered a peek behind the curtain Thursday when he flipped over his newest gold medal to reveal a blank side.

Turns out, the hardware that he and his Selinsgrove baseball players received after winning the Districts 2/4 Class 5A championship were nothing more than bright, shiny props. They looked plenty authentic, though, when the Seals posed with them for a team photo and individual pictures after beating Pittston, 5-0, at PNC Field.

"We have such a big crew of seniors that I think we've all come together and realized this is our last time in this tournament, let's take care of business," said Seals catcher Caleb Hicks.

The prop medals became a thing after Selinsgrove won the 2022 subregional title. There were no awards for the Seals that sweltering afternoon at Wilkes University's Bruggeworth Field. District 2 had a gold set prepared for its champion, North Pocono, but no contingency for a District 4 winner — a miscommunication between the districts it was explained. Selinsgrove was forced to borrow the Trojans' gold medals for photos, then promptly return them before boarding the bus home.

Last year, former Selinsgrove athletics director Justin Simpson brought a yet-to-be-engraved set of District 4 gold to PNC Field. New AD Ryan Solomon did the same Thursday.

Beiler confirmed the genuine article will be produced and distributed to the Seals at a later date.

They may want to make the prop medals a tradition, however, given that they're 9-0 since dropping their first ever subregional game.

"It's a strong district," Beiler said. "This is a gauntlet when you've got to go through these metropolitan schools, and we've been blessed to have enough horses to go against them and do pretty well.

"We're doing all right. I'm proud of our team."

Selinsgrove and Shikellamy, the only Class 5A teams in District 4, were drawn into District 2 in 2021. The Seals played their first subregional game that season at Wyoming Valley West, losing 1-0 on a walk-off single with two outs in the seventh inning. Since then, they've gone unbeaten in subregional play — claiming the lone Districts 2/4 state playoff berth three years running.

"It means so much," said Hicks. "They really didn't respect us when we came over here, but I think they now know who Selinsgrove is. We've definitely put ourselves on the map."

On Thursday, Seals senior Josh Domaracki held Pittston hitless for 5 1/3 innings and came within one out of a complete-game shutout. The Frostburg State-bound lefty surpassed the 105-pitch postseason limit while recording his 10th strikeout. It was a brilliant performance against an offense that roughed up second-seeded Abington Heights in a 10-0 semifinal win.

"It feels real good because they 10-runned a team that had an Auburn commit (sophomore righty Nick Bradley) throwing," said Domaracki. "So to be able to shut them down feels great."

Now the Seals turn their attention to the state playoffs, where they are 8-2 since (and including) their run to the 2019 Class 4A state championship.

"That's where I really give credit to the kids," said Beiler. "They're buying into what we're doing and gelling together — the camaraderie is strong — and I just feel like we keep building that within the team, and you combine that with some great talent and some great personalities, and before you know it you've got four districts titles in five chances."