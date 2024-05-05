Seales leads Sussex to win over Derbyshire

Jayden Seales has taken 37 wickets in 10 Test appearances for West Indies [Getty Images]

Vitality County Championship, Division Two, County Ground, Derby (day two)

Derbyshire 246 & 109: Lloyd 26; Seales 5-29, Lamb 2-10

Sussex 479: Pujara 113, Coles 72, Alsop 64, Haines 58; Morley 3-117

Sussex (24 pts) beat Derbyshire (3 pts) by an innings and 124 runs

Fast bowler Jayden Seales took 5-29 as Sussex ran through Derbyshire in just 26 overs to win their County Championship Division Two match by an innings and 124 runs.

The home side were bowled out for just 109, with captain David Lloyd's 26 their top score, as Sussex wrapped up their second win of the season with a day to spare to move to the top of the table.

They added 122 to their overnight 357-5 earlier in the day before being bowled out for 479 - a first-innings lead of 233.

Skipper Cheteshwar Pujara, 104 not out, added only nine before he was caught behind off Daryn Dupavillon with the total on 393.

But Sussex's lower order secured maximum batting points for their side with Jack Carson (37), Fynn Hudson-Prentice (34) and Danny Lamb (37) all making good contributions before they were finally bowled out.

Spinner Jack Morley claimed the last three wickets to fall to finish with figures of 3-117.

Derbyshire reached 33 without loss before Seales had Lloyd Leg before and opening partner Luis Reece followed for 15 when he played on to Hudson-Prentice as he tried to drive a wide delivery.

From 71-2, the home side slumped to 88-8 in the space of seven overs, with Seales twice on a hat-trick as he first removed Aneurin Donald and Anuj Dal, then Matthew Lamb and Morley with successive deliveries.

Blair Tickner was unable to bat because of injury and spinner Carson finished the game off when Zak Chappell (21) swung a catch to Tom Haines at deep mid-wicket.