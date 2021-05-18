SEAL Team - Nightmare of My Choice (Sneak Peek 1)

Bravo joins forces with Alpha team to protect a crucial Nigerian pipeline that is under attack by Boko Haram. But when a team member is injured and Jason and Clay fight to save his life, Bravo discovers that an even more dangerous enemy is attacking them, on SEAL Team, Wednesday, May 19 at 9/8c. Only CBS

Recommended Stories

  • Fear and loathing in the caddie lounge as rangefinders threaten to transform major golf

    Terrifying laser-guided machines are advancing on to the fairways this week and the mortals are desperately mobilising. Who will prevail in this fight to the death and which side will golfing cyborg Bryson DeChambeau be on? It is easy to dive deep into hyperbole as the 103rd US PGA Championship at the Ocean Course becomes the first big-time professional tournament to permit distance-measuring devices, but there is no mistaking the sense of unease in the caddies' lounge as Thursday’s first round approaches. That much has been obvious since the PGA of America announced in February that it would allow rangefinders - during actual rounds, as well as on practice days when they are now standard - so becoming the first major body in the sport to do so. The reason? To speed up play. Though the Rules of Golf have given the lasers the green light to be utilised since 2006, a local rule was also invoked which gave organisers the right to ban the gadgets. And everyone has - the main Tours, all the majors, the Olympics and the Ryder Cup. Until now. One small step for man. One 185.25-yard step for mankind. The caddies are not seeing the funny side. When contacted by Telegraph Sport, Billy Foster, the much-loved looper for Severiano Ballesteros, Darren Clarke, Lee Westwood, and now Matt Fitzpatrick, waved away the subject. “Waste of time, not interested,” he replied. Mark Fulcher, Francesco Molinari’s caddie, sounded similarly indifferent. “Let’s see if it does speed up play, eh?” he said. The theory is that with more information at their disposal, the pros this week will be slower, not quicker, to decide on their shots. And the hope is that when it is realised that rounds are taking even longer, the rangefinders will be exterminated almost as soon as they emerged. Yet the alarm on the official websites tell a different story. The Caddie Network, which represents the PGA Tour Caddie Association, pointed Telegraph Sport to an article it has posted with a range of views from its members, the majority of which are negative.

  • Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua fight in doubt as Deontay Wilder wins legal case

    Anthony Joshua's mega-fight with Tyson Fury for the undisputed heavyweight title is at risk of being cancelled after Deontay Wilder won his civil arbitration case for a trilogy fight with Fury. The ruling from the US judge Daniel Weinstein says Fury must fight Wilder for a third time by September 15. It came just 24 hours after Fury had posted on his social media channels that an all-British blockbuster fight between him and Joshua was close to completion for August 14 in Saudi Arabia - but the decision threatens the fight going forward. Fury's team must now settle with Wilder - which could be a huge step aside deal involving potentially millions of dollars for the American - with the legal teams representing Wilder capable of issuing proceedings and setting injunctions involving the television companies involved and the sanctioning bodies which control the four belts. Fury and Wilder have been deep in an arbitration case for several months with Wilder's team insisting Fury would have to honour a clause in their contract for a third fight with the Alabaman, against whom Fury won the WBC heavyweight title in February 2020 in Las Vegas.

  • Arbitrator rules Tyson Fury owes Deontay Wilder a third fight by Sept. 15

    The arbitrator, retired Judge Daniel Weinstein, granted an injunction request by Wilder to enforce a provision in his original contract with Fury for a third fight.

  • Tennis-Federer gets Serena's vote in GOAT debate

    Rafa Nadal picked up a record-extending 13th French Open title in October to join Federer at the top of the list of men's Grand Slam winners with 20 titles, while world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, the youngest of the 'Big Three' at 33, is on 18. The 39-year-old Federer is this week playing only his second tournament since returning to the Tour in March after spending more than a year on the sidelines due to two knee operations. "I think two words sum it up: Roger Federer," Williams, who turns 40 in September, told reporters at the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma on Monday.

  • Tennis-Proud Swiatek adds top-10 ranking to her resume

    Swiatek, who turns 20 at the end of the month, demolished former world number one Karolina Pliskova 6-0 6-0 on Sunday in Rome to win her first WTA 1000 title and climbed six spots to number nine in the world on Monday. "It is pretty crazy and I'm really proud of myself that I'm actually starting to be more consistent, because that was my goal from the beginning," Swiatek told reporters. Swiatek went from being a largely unknown teenager to acquiring celebrity status in October when she became Poland's first Grand Slam singles champion and the youngest woman to win the title since Monica Seles in 1992.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Lakers and Warriors set for play-in matchup

    The play-in tournament is set to start Tuesday night with four Eastern Conference teams squaring off.

  • Kareem Abdul-Jabbar talks social justice & Bruce Lee, later Mark Haynes on the year of covering the Warriors

    Chris Haynes is joined by NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to discuss social justice, the Lakers' play-in chances and his relationship with Bruce Lee.

  • Daniel Cormier is right: 10-8 scores for Michael Chandler at UFC 262 are inexcusable | Opinion

    Two judges should have some explaining to do coming out of UFC 262.

  • NBA MVP watch: Nikola Jokic did the most with less in earning top spot

    In the final MVP watch, Stephen Curry and Chris Paul make appearances but it wasn't enough to topple Nikola Jokic's dominance.

  • Arrow McLaren teams with streetwear brand for new Indy look

    McLaren cares so much about appearance that the team missed track time before its bungled 2019 Indianapolis 500 attempt because the car's paint scheme didn't precisely match its signature papaya orange shade. The team collaborated with high-end streetwear brand Undefeated for the Indianapolis 500 car that Felix Rosenqvist will be driving Tuesday for Arrow McLaren SP when preparations begin at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

  • UFC 262 bonuses: Charles Oliveira rewarded for KO of Michael Chandler

    Charles Oliveira not only won the lightweight championship on Saturday in the UFC 262 main event, he also banked an extra $75,000 for the second-round knockout win over Michael Chandler. UFC president Dana White announced the bonus winners during the UFC 262 Post-fight Press Conference at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Oliveira, Edson Barboza, Shane Burgos, and Christos Giagos were awarded bonuses for their efforts inside the octagon. Oliveira and Chandler met in the main event with the vacant 155-pound title on the line. Oliveira had Chandler in a compromising position on the ground early in the opening round, but Chandler scrambled free and nearly finished Oliveira after knocking him down with a punch. In the opening moments of the second frame, Oliveira dropped Chandler with a left hand. Chandler got to his feet and tried to escape the danger, but Oliveira connected a few more times before the referee stepped in to stop the action. Andre Muniz addresses breaking Jacare Souza’s arm | UFC 262 video Fight of the Night honors went to featherweights Barboza and Burgos. After a spirited first two rounds, Barboza landed a right hand to the temple of Burgos early in the third frame. Burgos had a delayed reaction to the punch and staggered back and fell to the canvas. Barboza followed and landed two more punches before the referee stepped in. Lightweight Christos Giagos kicked off the night of fights on the early preliminary fight card. He set the tone of the night when he locked on a brabo choke early in the second round to finish Sean Soriano.

  • Juantarius Bryant will try out for NFL teams after claiming he was tricked about Falcons opportunity

    Juantarius Bryant will get a shot to prove he belongs in the NFL after he said he was tricked

  • PGA Championship preview: Odds, storylines, tee times and TV schedule

    Everything you need to prepare for the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island's Ocean Course.

  • Dethroning the King: Hendrick set to become NASCAR's best

    Hendrick Motorsports has a mission to dethrone The King. Just ask Kyle Larson. Larson has spent mere months on the job driving for Rick Hendrick, and promptly learned how seriously the team owner took his passion for catching Petty Enterprises -- anchored, of course, for years by Richard Petty -- on NASCAR’s career list for most wins by one organization in the Cup Series.

  • Albert Pujols was 'shocked' by Angels release, denies their bench player claims

    The Angels said that Albert Pujols didn't want to be a bench player, something he insisted Monday with the Dodgers simply wasn't true.

  • Williamson, Griffin, offer different views of Pelicans' play

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) Zion Williamson takes little comfort in how close the New Orleans Pelicans came to qualifying for the postseason. If anything, the 20-year-old All-Star put the club on notice about the urgency with which he'd like New Orleans to approach this offseason. The Pelicans blew 14 double-digit leads and had a rash of late-season injuries to key players, including Williamson, before winding up just two games behind San Antonio for the final Western conference play-in spot.

  • Lonzo Ball 'would love to' return to Pelicans next season as restricted free agency looms

    Both Lonzo Ball and Zion Williamson hope the eldest Ball brother returns to New Orleans next season.

  • Horse racing-Controversial Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit barred from Belmont

    Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit will not contend in next month's Belmont Stakes after the New York Racing Association (NYRA) temporarily suspended the horse and its famed trainer, Bob Baffert, on Monday following a failed drug test. Medina Spirit tested positive for betamethasone, a banned substance, earlier this month after winning the first of the three legs of horse racing's Triple Crown series. The horse came up short at Saturday's Preakness Stakes, finishing third behind Midnight Bourbon and upset winner Rombauer.

  • Stephen Curry with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies

    Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 05/16/2021

  • The Daily Sweat: Warriors, closing in on a play-in date with Lakers, face the eliminated Pelicans

    In the final days of the NBA regular season, good luck figuring out motivation.