Seal Pod Bobs at Chatham Fish Pier as Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee Impacts Massachusetts

Lee was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone around 5 am local time on Saturday, September 16, as the US Hurricane Center (NHC) warned it would still produce hurricane-force winds as it approached the northeast and Canada’s Atlantic Coast.

This footage filmed by Darren Stocker shows a pod of seals playing in choppy water in Chatham on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, before sunrise on Saturday morning.

Lee was located around 355 km (220 mi) south-southeast of Eastport, Maine and 365 km south-southwest of Nova Scotia as of 5 am AST, the NHC said. The storm’s maximum sustained winds were 80 mph, and a hurricane watch was still in effect for New Brunswick from the US border to Point Leprau, and Nova Scotia from Digby to Ecum Secum.

A tropical storm warning was still in place for Cape Cod and the Islands, as well as parts of Nova Scotia.

The National Weather Service in Boston said winds were expected to peak in the morning before gradually subsiding throughout the day, and rain would end in eastern Massachusetts by early afternoon.

Massachusetts Governor Maura T. Healy has declared a state of emergency. Credit: Darren Stocker via Storyful