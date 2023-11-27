Seal Holds Hands With Diver While Tickling His Face With Whiskers

A scuba diver off the coast of northern England struggled to keep his mask on recently, as a seal friend of his tickled his cheek with its whiskers.

Ben Burville, a diver who works as a doctor in the coastal town of Amble, Northumberland, by day, has built up a rapport with grey seals in the area after nearly 20 years diving among them.

In this video, one seal can be seen holding hands with Burville underwater while rubbing its face against the diver’s. Another seal can then be seen greeting him a moment later.

Burville published the sweet video to X, where he wrote, “When you can feel the seal’s whiskers tickling your face, but secretly they’re just trying to pull your hood off,” an activity he says is their “idea of fun & games.” Credit: Ben Burville via Storyful