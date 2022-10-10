Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett: Saints ‘got all the calls’ in Week 5 loss

The Seahawks made too many mistakes yesterday to upset the Saints, resulting in a frustrating and winnable 39-32 loss. From Michael Dickson’s ill-fated puntrun to DK Metcalf’s fumble, a lot of opportunities were left on the field by this team. Penalties were a part of the problem as well and one player is taking issue with the officiating.

After the game wide receiver Tyler Lockett took issue with the way it was officiated, claiming that the Saints got all the calls.

Tyler Lockett after #Seahawks’ loss at Saints 39-32 including SEA TD negated: “Man, it was so hard for us to even get a flag for us in that game. It was ridiculous…For the Saints, they got all the calls, so they were lucky…. “We just can’t put these games in the refs’ hands.” — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 9, 2022

While there were some questionable calls that went against the Seahawks, they also got a way with a pretty egregious encroachment by Boye Mafe in a key moment. All in all, Seattle was penalized 12 times, losing 85 yards in the process. Meanwhile, New Orleans lost 57 yards on six flags.

12 is a lot of flags, but it’s also not unsual for this team, which has had issues with penalties all year. After five games, the Seahawks are tied with the Broncos for a league-high 44 penalties this season.

In any case, no team that allows Taysom Hill to score four touchdowns has any right to claim poor officiating.

List

Seahawks vs. Saints: 3 Duds and 3 Studs from Week 5 loss

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire