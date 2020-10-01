Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett named Snickers ‘Hungriest Player’ for Week 3

Aaron Jones, last week’s SNICKERS “Hungriest Player,” is passing the SNICKERS Chain to the next player who has shown hunger for more on the field. Following this weekend’s games, Tyler Lockett has been named SNICKERS Hungriest Player for Week 3 after totaling 100 yards on nine catches and three touchdowns, in a 31-38 win over the Cowboys.

Lockett is also the first player to receive the SNICKERS chain twice, having been named Hungriest Player last season for his week 9 performance.

This year’s chain is bigger and better, including more than 31 carats of 2,374 brilliant-cut diamonds, blue sapphires and red rubies. Throughout the season, SNICKERS and NFL players will be passing the SNICKERS chain – an iced-out chain that highlights the word “HUNGRY” and the iconic “S” from the SNICKERS brand logo, created by famed jeweler Ben Baller – from one player to the next. Past weeks’ chain recipients include:

Fans can win exclusive rewards by following @SNICKERS and #SNICKERSchain on social. Towards the end of the regular season, SNICKERS fans will weigh in on selecting the league’s ‘Hungriest Player of the Year,” and proceeds from the sale of the chain will be donated to benefit heroes on the frontlines fighting COVID-19.

