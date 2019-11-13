Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett flies home after two days in hospital

Tyler Lockett had one heck of a bruise.

Lockett, the Seattle Seahawks’ top receiver, was injured in Monday night’s game at the San Francisco 49ers and was on the sideline for overtime. It turned out that Lockett had a bruised shin that was so bad, he was in a Bay Area hospital until flying home on Wednesday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said that after two days in a hospital, Lockett flew home on team owner Jody Allen’s plane on Wednesday.

Tyler Lockett might not miss any games

Lockett should be able to play against the Eagles after Seattle’s bye this week, Schefter reported. The bye comes at a good time for the Seahawks.

Lockett is among the Seahawks’ most valuable players not named Russell Wilson. Lockett leads the Seahawks with 62 catches, 793 yards and six receiving touchdowns. He’s the one reliable target in a passing game that has Lockett, rookie D.K. Metcalf and not a lot else.

Good thing for the Seahawks is that Lockett’s injury shouldn’t keep him out for much time, and maybe none at all.

Seahawks in race for NFC West title

The Seahawks took a big step on Monday night with the overtime win over the 49ers. They’re 8-2 now and right behind San Francisco in the NFC West.

Losing Lockett for any extended period of time would have been a big blow. Lockett and Wilson are one of the best combinations in the NFL. It still seems optimistic that Lockett could be hospitalized for two days and be good to go for the Seahawks’ next game. We shall see.

At very least, Lockett is back home and his injury doesn’t sound like it will linger, even though it sounded pretty serious.

