Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett eyeing quick return after hand surgery, may miss just 1 game

Tyler Lockett may be back on the field next week.

The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver is already eyeing his return after he underwent surgery to repair a broken bone in his hand on Monday. Coach Pete Carroll said the team’s leading receiver shouldn’t be out long — even potentially for next week’s matchup with the New York Jets.

"He had his surgery and the doc said it was perfect," Carroll said Tuesday, via ESPN’s Brady Henderson . "He had a lot of work done, but it's very, very secure. So they feel very good about him coming back quickly."

Lockett sustained a small crack in the bone that connects to his index finger in their loss to the 49ers on Thursday night.

The 30-year-old has a team-high 964 yards and eight touchdowns this season, his eighth season in the league with the Seahawks. He had 68 yards on seven receptions against the 49ers, which marked Seattle’s fourth loss in five games.

The Seahawks will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday. They’ll then close out the season with games against the Jets — where Lockett hopes to return — and against the Los Angeles Rams.

Seattle, sitting at 7-7, is just one spot back from the NFC’s final wildcard spot headed into its game with the Chiefs. A quick Lockett return could make all the difference amid the late playoff push.

"That's the first thing that came out of them — that there's a chance [he can return] — from the docs. So we'll see what happens,” Carroll said. “That sounds crazy miraculous, but they secured it in a way that they know that he can already start moving his hand and stuff like that. So we'll see what happens. We'll keep our fingers crossed."