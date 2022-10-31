Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett denies quote was veiled shot at Russell Wilson: 'Stop reaching'

There are few things online sports fans enjoy more than looking for hidden meanings in players' quotes.

So it was all too easy to take a relatively anodyne quote from Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett following Sunday's 27-13 victory over the New York Giants and turn it into a veiled shot at former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

After Lockett told reporters after the game, "It’s amazing what we can accomplish when no one cares who gets the credit," a tweet with his quote went viral – with many assuming that wasn't the case when Wilson was the quarterback.

"People need to stop reaching," Lockett responded on Twitter later Sunday night.

People need to stop reaching! I’ve said this quote like 5-10 times since I’ve been in the league. Stop looking for a story and just let us enjoy our team https://t.co/IcppxFEqik — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) October 31, 2022

Lockett said it was a sentiment he's expressed "5-10 times since I've been in the league."

And upon further review, his full comment from the postgame press conference provided context the Twitterverse didn't have.

Here’s the full quote from Tyler Lockett: “It’s amazing what you can accomplish when nobody cares who gets the credit, my high school coach always said that.” pic.twitter.com/I9xRK4ehHs — Alyssa Charlston (@Alyssacharlston) October 31, 2022

Lockett also admonished fans and the media for jumping to conclusions.

"Stop looking for a story and just let us enjoy our team," he said.

Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett has 46 receptions for 531 yards and three touchdowns over his first eight games of the season.

After struggling to a 7-10 record last season with Wilson, who was traded to the Denver Broncos in the offseason, the Seahawks are off to a 5-3 start and are in first place in the NFC West this season with new quarterback Geno Smith.

