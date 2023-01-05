Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett day-to-day for Week 18 with leg injury

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett survived a fractured hand and subsequent surgery to only miss one game, but now, it’s a new injury that could potentially keep him off of the field this week against the Los Angeles Rams.

Lockett suffered a leg contusion on Sunday in the Seahawks’ win over the Jets and struggled to return to the action. He was listed on the first practice report of the week with a shin injury.

“He’s still sore, we’re going to hold him out today,” coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Wednesday. “He won’t be able to go today. It’ll be a day-to-day thing for him as far as practice, but I know he’s determined to play.”

A seasoned veteran, clearly Lockett doesn’t need the practice time before facing off against the Rams and we should know his gameday status by Friday afternoon.

Related

Seahawks Week 18 injury report: 10 players sit out Wednesday practice

List

Seattle Seahawks announce 4 early Week 18 roster moves

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire