Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett’s contract extension details revealed

Jonathan Warner
·2 min read
Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett’s contract extension details revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Last Friday, the Seattle Seahawks made sure they secured WR Tyler Lockett for the long-term.

Lockett signed a four-year, $69.2 million contract extension, which includes $37 million guaranteed.

And now details of Lockett’s contract have emerged.

While the number is massive, it actually helps the Seahawks cap situation in the long run.

Reported by NFL’s Aaron Wilson, he details his contract as follows:

One interesting thing about Lockett’s contract is how he can make a $1.05 million incentive when he has a season with 55 catches, 800 receiving yards and or eight touchdowns.

So if Russell Wilson can continue to get him the ball like he has been doing, he makes Lockett some extra money on the side.

Lockett’s contract also saves the Seahawks $5.7 million in cap space, according to Jason from Overthecap.com. Essentially dropping his 2021 cap number to $9.25 million from $14.95 million.

So far, the Seahawks have been making quick work of bringing in the people that Seahawk fans thought would leave to another team (Carlos Dunlap, Chris Carson, etc).

Here are some of the Seahawks' offseason moves and the cap hit, thus far.

The offseason isn’t over just yet as linebacker KJ Wright hasn’t been signed yet.

That will be the next domino to fall. 

