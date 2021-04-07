Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett’s contract extension details revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Last Friday, the Seattle Seahawks made sure they secured WR Tyler Lockett for the long-term.

Lockett signed a four-year, $69.2 million contract extension, which includes $37 million guaranteed.

Seattle Seahawks are giving WR Tyler Lockett a four-year, $69.2 million contract extension, including $37M guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 31, 2021

And now details of Lockett’s contract have emerged.

While the number is massive, it actually helps the Seahawks cap situation in the long run.

Reported by NFL’s Aaron Wilson, he details his contract as follows:

Tyler Lockett (Seahawks) $80.5M extension, $19M signing bonus, $37M gtd

2021: $2M salary (gtd), $1.2M stats incentive;

$1.05m esc with any one season of 55 catches, 800 rec.yds. or 8 total td's; up to additional $1.2m escalator w/ recepts, rec. yds., total td's — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 7, 2021

One interesting thing about Lockett’s contract is how he can make a $1.05 million incentive when he has a season with 55 catches, 800 receiving yards and or eight touchdowns.

So if Russell Wilson can continue to get him the ball like he has been doing, he makes Lockett some extra money on the side.

Lockett’s contract also saves the Seahawks $5.7 million in cap space, according to Jason from Overthecap.com. Essentially dropping his 2021 cap number to $9.25 million from $14.95 million.

#Seahawks saved $5.7M in cap space with Tyler Lockett's extension. 1st year new money cash flows are very favorable for Lockett on his extension. — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) April 7, 2021

So far, the Seahawks have been making quick work of bringing in the people that Seahawk fans thought would leave to another team (Carlos Dunlap, Chris Carson, etc).

Here are some of the Seahawks' offseason moves and the cap hit, thus far.

SEA offseason moves + 2021 cap hits



Gerald Everett – 4M

Gabe Jackson – 4M

Ahkello Witherspoon – 4M

Carlos Dunlap – 2.9M

Poona Ford – 2.6M

Chris Carson – 2.5M

Benson Mayowa – 2.2M

Ethan Pocic – 2M

Kerry Hyder – 1.9M



I’d guess Al Woods ~2-3M & Tyler Lockett ~ 7M.



Shake & bake — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) April 2, 2021

The offseason isn’t over just yet as linebacker KJ Wright hasn’t been signed yet.

That will be the next domino to fall.