Is Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett 1 of NFC’s most underappreciated players?

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett remains one of the best at his position in the game today, but some still have yet to recognize the immense benefits he brings to the field.

Patrik Walker of CBS Sports recently took a look around the NFC to scout the conference’s most underappreciated players and Lockett made the list for the Seahawks.

“Do Seahawks fans love Lockett? Yes, unequivocally, but that doesn’t mean the rest of the world truly understands just how devastating he can often be for opposing defenses,” Walker writes. “With all eyes on the future of DK Metcalf in Seattle, and having now seen Russell Wilson shipped away to the Denver Broncos, it’s looking more and more like Lockett’s offense going forward.”

“There isn’t much he can’t do from the aspect of explosiveness — always just one move away from blowing the lid off of an NFL contest,” Walker continues. “But there also feels like there’s a part of the football fanbase who thinks he’s a product of Wilson, and that is a view he can instantly change in 2022, if he can help either Geno Smith or Drew Lock put up numbers.”

Lockett will have more than ample opportunities to prove himself this season, regardless of who is passing him the ball.

