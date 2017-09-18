Seahawks WR suffers compound fracture of finger, catches winning TD

You would think that when an NFL receiver sees a bone sticking through the skin of his ring finger, he’d be done for the day at very least.

Seattle Seahawks receiver Paul Richardson taped it up and later caught the game-winning touchdown.

The Seahawks appreciate Richardson’s toughness. They were struggling Sunday, trailing the San Francisco 49ers 9-6 in the fourth quarter until Richardson’s 9-yard touchdown gave them the lead. Those were the final points in a 12-9 Seahawks win. The touchdown had a higher degree of difficulty than we knew at the time, since Richardson reportedly suffered a compound fracture of his ring finger on the opening drive of the game, according to ESPN’s Brady Henderson.

“I don’t know if I’m allowed to tell you guys this but he dislocated his finger,” Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin said according to ESPN. “It came out of his skin and he’s sitting there bleeding, his bone is out of the skin. He goes into the locker room, sews it up and tapes it up, comes back out and scores the game-winning touchdown. That’s the mentality that we have here and I couldn’t be more proud of these guys.”

Richardson got stitches in the locker room after suffering the injury, ESPN reported.

Richardson has dealt with injuries before, most notably a torn ACL. He has bounced back well from that and is a player on the rise for the Seahawks, and his standing with the team will improve even more after he played through the pain Sunday.

