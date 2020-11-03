Seahawks WR Phillip Dorsett shares post-surgery photo, likely out for rest of season originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Seattle Seahawks fans were hoping to see wide receiver Phillip Doresett this year, but that most likely will not happen.

Dorsett posted a photo on Tuesday indicating he underwent surgery on his ailing right foot, as you can see via his Instagram story below:

Phillip Dorsett Instagram

Per ESPN’s Brady Henderson, the procedure on his foot was done to remove bone spurs. The team and Dorsett are hoping there is an outside chance he can possibly return later this season.

On Monday, Carroll told reporters that Dorsett was “not doing well” and would not practice anytime soon.

Pete Carroll says Phillip Dorsett "is not doing well'' and says he's not ready to return anytime soon. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 2, 2020

Dorsett signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks in March, hoping to provide quarterback Russell Wilson with another weapon alongside Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf.

Unfortunately, Dorsett injured his sore foot against the New England Patriots in Week 2. He was placed on injured reserve a week later.

As promising as it was to have Dorsett on the roster for the Seahawks, it looks like the 27-year-old receiver may not make it back on the field as 12s could have hoped for.