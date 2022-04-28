Seahawks WR Penny Hart admits he was hurt by not getting drafted

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
In this article:
Over the next three days a couple hundred athletes will achieve a lifelong dream of getting drafted into the NFL. Many more will go undrafted and will either have to scramble to sign with a team as a college free agent or try their luck in another league.

A few years ago Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Penny Hart was one of them. Hart now admits nothing hurt more than not hearing his name called. However, he’s still made a career for himself going into Year 4.

Hart has functioned as a decent WR3 for Seattle beneath superstars D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. It’s likely that last year’s second round draft pick, Dee Eskridge will take over that role in 2022 if he can stay healthy as opposed to his rookie season, which was cut in half by a bad concussion he suffered Week 1.

If the team drafts a wide receiver prospect this year, Hart may be their primary competition for playing time.

