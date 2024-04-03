Seahawks WR/KR Laviska Shenault says ‘this is going to be a hard-nosed team’

You may have noticed yesterday when the Seahawks announced the signing of wide receiver/kick returner Laviska Shenault that he looks a little bit like Ravens running back Derrick Henry. As it turns out, he also shares some of Henry’s instincts about the game, despite playing a different position.

After the signing, Shenault called Seattle a good fit for himself and promised they would be a hard-nosed team.

Seahawks announce signing of Laviska Shenault Jr., who talked with team site about his fit in Seattle. "I think Seattle is a good spot because this is going to be a hard-nosed team. I play with some aggression and I think that's big." — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) April 2, 2024

If you haven’t seen the Panthers play the last two seasons (understandably), you might have missed Shenault showing off his unique skill set. At 6-foot-1, 220 pounds he’s about the same size as 49ers wide out Deebo Samuel, who’s often used as a battering ram in their run game. Shenault doesn’t run as much, but he does have some of that same ability. He’s gotten 50 carries in his career, averaging over five yards per attempt.

As a receiver Shenault has posted 158 catches, 1,551 yards and six touchdowns, five of them coming in his rookie season with the Jaguars. Shenault’s greatest asset may be what he brings on special teams, though. Carolina utilized him as a kickoff returner and he did quite well, averaging over 27 yards per return each of the last two years.

If anybody on the roster has cause to worry about his spot it’s likely Dareke Young, who hasn’t managed to carve out a role in a loaded wide receiver room as of yet. Dee Eskridge may also have cause for concern given his experience as a kickoff returner last season.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire