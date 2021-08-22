Seahawks WR John Ursua carted off with knee injury

The Seahawks had to see two players leave the playing field on the back of a cart in the first half of Saturday night’s preseason game against the Denver Broncos.

After linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven was injured on the opening kickoff, wide receiver John Ursua went down late in the second quarter.

Ursua was running a route opposite Broncos rookie cornerback Patrick Sutrain II when he quickly went down to the turf. He was evaluated on the field before hopping on the back of the cart to head to the locker room.

Ursua, a seventh-round pick of the Seahawks in 2019, has been battling for a roster spot after spending most of last season on the practice squad.

Both Ursua and Burr-Kirven were immediately ruled out due to knee injuries.

