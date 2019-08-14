Seahawks WR Gary Jennings is settling in after ‘borderline dominant’ practice

Everyone is trying to figure out who will make the Seattle Seahawks roster at wide receiver. Most of the 11 guys at the position have had moments that make you say, "huh, maybe he's got a shot."

But it's the recent emergence of undrafted rookie Jazz Ferguson that has people rushing to play the numbers game. Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf and David Moore are locks. Jaron Brown and Gary Jennings are also safe bets. With Jennings, however, that assumption is based solely on the fact that he's a fourth-round pick.

Because the West Virginia product was awfully quiet through the first two weeks of camp and in Seattle's preseason opener against the Denver Broncos. Jennings didn't have a single reception on two targets despite playing more snaps (36/69) than any other Seahawks receiver.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That's why Monday's practice felt like such a big deal. Jennings was a stud. He showed well in every period of practice and made several highlight-reel receptions. The best was a one-handed, 40-yard catch in traffic on a throw from Russell Wilson.

"He really needed it, I think, just to be honest with you," Wilson said of Jennings' monster practice. "I think just to make some plays, get the ball in his hands and one, show himself that he can be great in this league hopefully and two, I think ultimately just to (show) the team and everything else, the ball hasn't gone his way much for whatever reasons."

Jennings admitted he was bogged down early on by the depth of Seattle's playbook. Transitioning from a spread offense in college to Seattle's pro-style system, with all new verbiage and more intricate concepts, is not easy.

Story continues

The rookie spends hours each night studying his playbook, and he can finally feel himself turning the corner from a mental standpoint. Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said that progress has been evident.

"He was one of those guys that it kind of took him a while to pick some stuff up for us," Schottenheimer said. "Now I think he's kind of relaxed a little bit, ‘Oh, these plays make a little bit more sense.' You see the natural speed, and size and athleticism.

"(Monday was) probably one of the best practices any receiver has had all camp, yesterday. It was borderline dominant some of the plays he made, and it wasn't just one period it was every single period."

Jennings has done his best to not let himself press despite the slow start. He understands this is a process, and he's playing the long game. Additionally, Jennings knows that patience is vital for any wide receiver. Opportunities come sporadically with 11 guys splitting reps.

Finally, and most importantly, Jennings knows he belongs in the NFL.

"I can ball," he said assuredly.

And he's right. Jennings posted 1,096 receiving yards as a junior at West Virginia and scored 13 touchdowns as a senior. He can also fly, evidenced by his 21.56 MPH play speed at the Senior Bowl and 4.42-second 40-time at the NFL Combine.

"I don't really feel pressure," Jennings said. "I just go out and do what I know I can do."

There's precedence that fourth-rounders don't always make the team (see: Harper, Chris in 2013), but it would be a shock if Jennings wasn't on the roster in 2019. He knows this game is all about consistency, though, and that he needs to start stringing positive days together.

A few standout performances in the preseason wouldn't hurt, either. Jennings still has three exhibition contests to show himself, and he's likely to see a healthy number of snaps in each one. His next opportunity will come on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

"I look forward to balling out in these next few games-," Jennings paused, smiled and quickly remembered Pete Carroll's mantra of taking things one "championship opportunity" at a time. "- or the next game, so to speak. I don't want to look too far ahead. I can't wait for it. The first game was a great experience, and I look to build on that."

Seahawks WR Gary Jennings is settling in after borderline dominant practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest