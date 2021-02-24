Seahawks WR DK Metcalf shows off his route running tree in new workout video originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf has been very productive in his first two seasons in the NFL.

Now entering into his third season, it seems Metcalf isn’t going to be slowing down his work ethic anytime soon.

In a new video released on Instagram, Metcalf is shown displaying his route running ability, all while talking smack during the whole thing.

The cornerback thought he had Metcalf beat because he was over top of him, of course the Seahawks receiver gave him a misdirection and beat him to the punch.

Metcalf simply replied:

You could think all you want.

DK Metcalf

Metcalf seems clearly confident that he is that dude out on the field.

For this upcoming season, Metcalf has set the bar pretty high for himself on his goals and records he wants to break as a receiver.

With both him and Russell Wilson having the work ethic they do in the offseason, we can expect Metcalf to at least