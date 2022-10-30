Seahawks WR DK Metcalf scores first points of defensive slugfest with Giants

Tim Weaver

A defensive slugfest is the story today at Lumen Field, where the Seahawks and the Giants are both fighting for every inch of grass.

DK Metcalf scored the first points of the afternoon on this touchdown pass from Geno Smith.

Seattle leads 7-0 with 10 minutes to go in the second quarter.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

