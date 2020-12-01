Seahawks WR DK Metcalf leads league in receiving yards at 1039

.@Seahawks WR @dkm14 now has 1,008 receiving yards this season, becoming the ninth-player in franchise history with a 1,000-yard season. #GoHawks — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) December 1, 2020

The Seattle Seahawks earned themselves a 23-17 win Monday night over the Philadelphia Eagles and second-year wide receiver DK Metcalf was a big part of the victory equation.

During his impressive performance in Week 12, Metcalf set a number of personal bests. First, he became just the ninth player in franchise history to log a 1000-yard season.

Metcalf finished his outing against the Eagles logging 10 receptions on 13 targets for 177 yards and a long of 52 for a career-best night.

Finally, through 12 weeks of the NFL regular season, Metcalf now leads the league in receiving yards at 1039 on the year . . . and his best is likely yet to come.

.@Seahawks WR @dkm14 not playing fair out there tonight. Sets a career-high with 177 yards so far. #GoHawks — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) December 1, 2020

