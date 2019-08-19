Seahawks WR DK Metcalf to get knee surgery on Tuesday

Pete Carroll dropped a bit of a bombshell on reporters during his postgame press conference Sunday night after the Seattle Seahawks fell to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2 of the preseason.

Carroll shared that DK Metcalf is scheduled to get knee surgery on Tuesday. He added that the procedure isn't serious, and the hope is to have Metcalf back for the regular season opener on Sept. 8. Metcalf didn't play against the Vikings with what was reported pregame as a sore leg. Now we know that it was more serious than just some general soreness.

It's hard to know the impact of the news without a definitive timetable for how long Metcalf will be out. My best guess is that the injury will diminish Metcalf's role in the early part of the season. Seattle's expectations for the rookie phenom are too great to rush him back, no matter how minor the operation is. It also shouldn't have any bearing on who makes the team at wide receiver. It doesn't sound like Metcalf is in any danger of being a short-term IR candidate, which means he'll still assume a spot on the 53-man active roster.

We should find out more about Metcalf's prognosis on Wednesday when the Seahawks return to practice and Carroll address the media once again.

Other injury notes:

- Marquise Blair left the game due to back spasms.

- Demetrius Knox has a "nasty" quad injury. He was carted off late in the fourth quarter.

