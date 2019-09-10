Seahawks WR DK Metcalf is ‘a freak’ who ‘is going to make freakish plays’

Pete Carroll called DK Metcalf's NFL debut "a good start." Russell Wilson said the rookie's four-catch, 89-yard performance in Week 1 was "special."

But it was Chris Carson who delivered the most notable quote regarding what Metcalf means to the Seattle Seahawks.

"(He's) a freak," Carson said. "He's going to make freakish plays like that all the time. It's nothing new. He's been doing that in practice (and) in training camp. I'm happy for him."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Carson was referring to Metcalf's pair of explosive plays against the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday. The first was a 42-yard reception down the right sideline on a go-ball from Russell Wilson. The second was a 25-yard catch down the middle on a broken play.

It was Metcalf's first experience with Wilson's patented scramble drill, which is significant because it illustrates the chemistry that already exists between the two. Metcalf ran a short in-cut on the play, but when he saw Wilson evade pressure and step up in the pocket, he got vertical. Wilson lofted a 50/50 ball down the middle, and Metcalf was able to make a sensational leaping catch with a corner on his back and a safety undercutting him.

"We've been pounding (the scramble drill) for months during the offseason," Carroll said. "(That play) was a great illustration. He's pretty comfortable playing. … You can see why we're fired up about him."

Added Wilson: "He fought for the football. It's exciting to for him to come in and make some great plays in the first game. … He looked great tonight."

If there were any first-game jitters, Metcalf did an admirable job hiding them. Apparently Carroll approached Metcalf pregame to offer a few words of wisdom.

Story continues

"Remember it's just another game," Carroll told the talented rookie prior to kickoff. "It's still a football, and when it's in the air, it's all yours."

Metcalf still relished the moment, calling his debut "a blessing." His postgame garb was fitting as well – a blue throwback Steve Largent jersey. Metcalf referred to Largent as "the GOAT receiver in Seattle."

"Everybody talks about how great of a receiver he was and he never dropped anything so just trying to be like him," Metcalf said while donning the Hall of Famer's threads.

And at least for one game, Metcalf can put his name in the same sentence as the Seahawks legend. Metcalf's 89 yards broke Largent's franchise record for most receiving yards in an NFL debut (86). Just for fun: Metcalf is on pace for 64 catches and 1,424 receiving yards. Those would be massive numbers, but there's no reason why Metcalf can't at least reach the 1,000-yard threshold.

The opportunities (even when David Moore returns) will be there, which means health is the only thing that would stand between Metcalf and a "freakish" rookie season.

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf is a freak who is going to make freakish plays originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest