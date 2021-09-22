Seahawks WR DK Metcalf feels ‘fine,’ no lingering issue with knee

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf pulled up limping during the team’s overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Coach Pete Carroll had initially said Metcalf had banged his knee. As of now, the wide receiver seems to be in the clear.

“I saw DK, he said he felt fine, that’s all I know so far,” Carroll told reporters Monday afternoon. “We don’t have him on the report at this point. He was trying really hard early. It happened in both games where he was really trying to set the tempo and try to find the competitive makeup of the game.”

After clearing up any health concerns, Carroll also touched on Metcalf’s emotional status during the game.

“He needed to calm down a little bit, he was trying too hard,” Carroll explained. “He was just really working hard, and sometimes it goes too far. He had the two holds on the perimeter screens and those were important plays to us. He was really mauling the guy. He was blocking and just went too far.”

Metcalf and the rest of the Seahawks return to practice Wednesday to ready themselves to face the Vikings Week 3.

