Seahawks WR DK Metcalf carted off the field, ruled out due to knee injury

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

Everything had been going the Seahawks’ way at SoFi Stadium against the Chargers, until this bit of news.

Wide receiver DK Metcalf was just carted off the field.

Unfortunately, unlike last time this isn’t just a trip to the bathroom.

The team has already ruled Metcalf out for the rest of the game with a knee injury.

We’ll see if any more information comes out during the game, but it’s usually not a great sign when they’re ruled out quickly.

Seattle leads 17-0 early in the second quarter.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

