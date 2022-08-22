Seahawks WR Dee Eskridge returns to practice after hamstring injury

Now entering the final week of training camp, the Seattle Seahawks saw a couple of players return to the practice field including wide receiver Dee Eskridge.

“Yeah, finally, we finally got him on the practice field,” coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Sunday. “He got hurt in the first 10-minutes of practice the first day. So, it’s the first time we got to see him. He worked really hard to get out there and we tried to ensure that once he’s out, he stays out.”

Eskridge, who was selected by the Seahawks in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft out of Western Michigan, has missed both preseason games as a result of his hamstring issue. Luckily for the second-year receiver, he has a number of weeks before the regular-season opener to fully recover.

“Every day that he’s on the practice field will be the next day to see on how he recovers from it,” Carroll said. “But that was good work and he looked really explosive today. That’s just the way he always shows it. Somebody said, we got three weeks to get this knocked out.

“Let’s see if he can contribute.”

