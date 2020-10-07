Seahawks WR David Moore just might be the new Jermaine Kearse originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

If the headline seems head scratching, by the end, it'll be more clear. Hear me out.

Last Tuesday, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (2012-2016) announced his retirement from the NFL.

Over his five years in a Seahawks uniform, Kearse was known for making some of the most significant and clutch catches in the history of the franchise.

Watch some of his greatest catches here:

Kearse didn’t pad the stats like a typical No.1 receiver on a playoff caliber team, but he made up for that when Russell Wilson threw the ball his way.

Since Kearse's departure, Wilson has leaned on Doug Baldwin, Tyler Lockett and more recently DK Metcalf to come through.

But, has Russell Wilson found his new 'clutch' receiver?

Enter David Moore, the third-year receiver out of East Central, who was drafted in the 7th round in the 2017 NFL Draft and started to make a name for himself through the first four games of this season. Similarly, Kearse was an undrafted free agent for Seattle.

Russell Wilson has locked onto his deep threat monster in D.K. Metcalf and Mr. reliable Tyler Lockett, but Moore may be more clutch than either of them this year, contributing to the Seahawks 4-0 start.

One can go back to Week 2 against the New England Patriots where Moore caught a fantastic 38-yard touchdown reception.

That score helped the Seahawks maintain the lead the rest of the game and helped secure the 35-30 victory.

His second touchdown grab of the year came against last Sunday’s 31-23 win against the Miami Dolphins.

In the closing minutes of the game, Moore caught a 17-yard touchdown reception that would ultimately put the nail in the coffin for the Seahawks.

It is also worth noting that Moore caught a 57-yard touchdown that would set up a key touchdown before the end of the first half.

Moores’ numbers don’t necessarily pop out to you on paper, he only has 10 receptions on 11 targets for 173 yards and two touchdowns this year, but the majority of those catches have been crucial to the Seahawks and the winning streak they are on currently.

But, as fondly as Seahawks remember Kearse, he wasn't the No. 1 or even No. 2 target for Wilson. Both Kearse and Moore have been good about overcoming odds and proving doubters wrong. While it took both players a season or two to make an impact, both took the bull bye the horns and seized their opportunity.

With Philip Dorsett and Josh Gordon still out for the Seahawks, Moore is showing that he belongs in this wide receiver rotation.

Will Moore lose reps once either Dorsett or Gordon are made active? Maybe. But so far, Moore has been the guy to come up big in situations when the team needed someone to make a play.

Kearse was the unsung hero during his time, so why not give Moore a chance to prove he can be the guy now for Wilson and the offense?

Don't expect Moore to lose his seat on the roster. Through these first four games, he's poised for a career-high and could be the guy Russell Wilson looks to as the Seahawks look to make a deep playoff run.

Hope that clears things up.

