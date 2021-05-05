Seahawks WR D’Wayne Eskridge knew early he’d get his shot in the NFL

The Seahawks selected D’Wayne Eskridge out of Western Michigan in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft to help bolster Seattle’s wide receiving corps.

Even though he attended a school that doesn’t compete in a powerhouse conference, Eskridge knew early he would make it into the NFL.

“I probably knew I had a shot coming into my sophomore year,” the rookie told 710 ESPN Seattle’s Danny and Gallant show on Tuesday. “Just seeing some other athletes and seeing how natural I was at some things more so than other people were. So I always knew, I just didn’t know how my shot was going to come – if I was going to get drafted or if I wasn’t going to get drafted.

“But I always knew that one day I was going to be in the NFL.”

Eskridge will get his shot to compete behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf with the chance of becoming Seattle’s true No. 3 receiver this season. He’s already looking forward to the opportunity.

“I just feel like I’m coming into a great group,” Eskridge said. “With Tyler Lockett, he’s the OG, you know, who has a lot of wisdom for everything. I’m looking to learn a lot from him. Then DK, he’s the superstar of the league right now.

“That full room, I’m really excited to come there and learn and compete with those guys and turn our room up.”

