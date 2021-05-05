Seahawks WR D’Wayne Eskridge knew early he’d get his shot in the NFL

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Liz Mathews
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Seahawks selected D’Wayne Eskridge out of Western Michigan in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft to help bolster Seattle’s wide receiving corps.

Even though he attended a school that doesn’t compete in a powerhouse conference, Eskridge knew early he would make it into the NFL.

“I probably knew I had a shot coming into my sophomore year,” the rookie told 710 ESPN Seattle’s Danny and Gallant show on Tuesday. “Just seeing some other athletes and seeing how natural I was at some things more so than other people were. So I always knew, I just didn’t know how my shot was going to come – if I was going to get drafted or if I wasn’t going to get drafted.

“But I always knew that one day I was going to be in the NFL.”

Eskridge will get his shot to compete behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf with the chance of becoming Seattle’s true No. 3 receiver this season. He’s already looking forward to the opportunity.

“I just feel like I’m coming into a great group,” Eskridge said. “With Tyler Lockett, he’s the OG, you know, who has a lot of wisdom for everything. I’m looking to learn a lot from him. Then DK, he’s the superstar of the league right now.

“That full room, I’m really excited to come there and learn and compete with those guys and turn our room up.”

Related

German linebacker Aaron Donkor allocated to Seahawks

Recommended Stories

  • Cowboys release four players, including Adam Redmond

    The Cowboys made room for six of their 20 draft picks and rookie free agent signings on Wednesday by parting ways with six players. Word of defensive tackle Antwaun Woods and cornerback Saivion Smith‘s departures broke before the team’s official announcement of the moves on Wednesday afternoon. The team also released Adam Redmond and waived [more]

  • Aaron Boone on Tuesday's Yankees-Astros game: 'It felt like a playoff atmosphere'

    Tuesday’s game between the Yankees and Houston Astros had a playoff feel to it.

  • Seahawks' DK Metcalf set for USA Track event

    Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, who is certainly fast by NFL standards, is set to run in the USA Track and Field Golden Games and Distance Open on Sunday in Walnut, Calif. Metcalf famously chased down Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker in a nationally televised game in 2020, and on Monday referenced the track meet in a post to his 278,000 Twitter followers. The USATF site for the event has Metcalf's name among the runners entered in the 100-meter dash.

  • Lions to sign Darren Fells

    Everything appears to have gone well during tight end Darren Fells‘ visit with the Lions. Fells went to visit with the team Tuesday and Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports on Wednesday that the veteran is signing a contract with Detroit. This will be Fells’ second stint with the Lions. He had 17 [more]

  • Colombians hold eighth day of protests after overnight violence

    BOGOTA (Reuters) -Colombians staged mass marches around the country on Wednesday to mark an eighth day of anti-government protests with a laundry list of demands, after violence worsened overnight in the capital Bogota. The protests, originally called in opposition to a now-canceled tax reform plan, are now demanding the government take action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in the health and education systems. International organizations have warned against police violence, which is so far linked to just under half of 24 confirmed deaths, mainly of protesters.

  • Richard Sherman thinks Jimmy Garoppolo doesn't get enough credit

    Richard Sherman remains puzzled at the amount of people who doubt Jimmy Garoppolo.

  • Bill Belichick's rookie QB track record says Mac Jones is in for a wait

    Bill Belichick isn't known for putting trust in rookie quarterbacks. Could Mac Jones break that trend, or is the No. 15 pick in for a bench stint?

  • Dak Prescott feeling great about injury recovery: 'I can go play in a game right now'

    If you dropped Prescott into an NFL game right now, he thinks he'd be ready.

  • Soccer-United's American owners facing strongest opposition yet

    It has certainly been a year of sporting contrasts for American businessman Joel Glazer. In February, he was in celebratory mood, raising the Vince Lombardi trophy as his NFL team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, led by veteran quarterback Tom Brady. Three months later, Glazer's Premier League soccer team, Manchester United, had to call off their match against rivals Liverpool following violent protests against the American's ownership of the club.

  • NHL roundup: Penguins rout Flyers, grab first place in East

    Sidney Crosby registered two goals and an assist as the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Philadelphia Flyers 7-3 on Tuesday to claim sole possession of first place in the East Division. Jake Guentzel had a goal and two assists for the Penguins, who are 7-2-0 in their past nine games.

  • UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Jiri Prochazka pockets extra $100,000

    Jiri Prochazka was the big winner when the UFC Vegas 25 bonuses were announced following Saturday night's fights at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Not only did Prochazka win his main event bout opposite Dominick Reyes, earning a light heavyweight title shot, he also won $100,000 in bonus money. Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka The UFC Vegas 25 main event lasted less than 10 minutes, but it was packed with action. Yes, Prochazka got the victory with a stunning combination of elbows that ended with a spinning back elbow knockout, but that's not to discount Dominick Reyes's performance. Reyes had several moments throughout the fight that he stunned Prochazka, marking up the Czech fighter's face, and nearly finishing him with a guillotine choke. It's just that Prochazka wasn't to be denied, his creativity shining in the Octagon. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Fight of the Night – Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Jiri Prochazka Prochazka is a former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion, but it is his back-to-back knockouts of former title contenders Reyes and Volkan Oezdemir that put him next up for a shot at the UFC belt. Though he was rocked several times from punch combinations and another time from a brutal upkick, Prochazka kept plowing forward. After backing Reyes up to the fence, he unloaded with several elbows, culminating in a cutting right elbow that set up the spinning back elbow knockout. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Giga Chikadze Featherweight Giga Chikadze has been stellar in his run up the UFC's 145-pound division, but scored his most impressive victory on Saturday night when he stopped Cub Swanson. It only took him 1:03 to find Swanson's liver with his patented Giga Kick. Though he had to follow up with a few punches to force the referee to stop the fight, the fight was really over when Chikadze landed the liver kick, which sent Swanson to his knees. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Giga Chikadze (Photos courtesy of UFC) Jon Jones disputes Dana White’s claim that he wanted $30 million to fight Ngannou UFC Vegas 25 bonuses Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Giga Chikadze

  • Browns fans stand up for Baker Mayfield amidst the hypothetical Aaron Rodgers trade speculation

    Browns fans don't like the hypothetical Aaron Rodgers trade fabrication

  • UFC on ESPN 24 pre-event facts: Donald Cerrone gets another shot at history

    The best facts and figures about UFC on ESPN 24, which features the return of all-time UFC wins leader Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone.

  • Patrick Mahomes, other players confused by Broncos’ ability to not pay Ja’Wuan James

    The Ja’Wuan James injury, while bad for him, could be good for NFL players generally. Players seem to be realizing that there’s a very real difference between getting injured while working out at the team facility and getting injured while working out elsewhere. The news that James, who has (or at least had) a $9.85 [more]

  • Rory McIlroy on the Premier Golf League that would threaten PGA Tour, European Tour: ‘I don’t see why anyone would be for it’

    Rory McIlroy on the Premier Golf League that would threaten the PGA Tour and European Tour: "I don't see why anyone would be for it."

  • 49ers caved to pressure in Trey Lance pick, Mike Lombardi claims

    The Athletic's Michael Lombardi claims the 49ers wanted Mac Jones before caving to pressure and drafting Trey Lance.

  • Kyle Shanahan says Washington planned on drafting Russell Wilson in 2012

    San Francisco 49ers head coach, Kyle Shanahan shares on the Rich Eisen Show how Washington missed out on selecting quarterback Russell Wilson during the 2012 NFL Draft

  • Dolphins landed most talent per pick according to analyst’s board

    Dolphins landed most talent per pick according to analyst's board

  • Report: Packers think 49ers, Broncos tampered with Aaron Rodgers

    The Packers reportedly think some of the teams interested in trading for Aaron Rodgers have violated league rules by letting Rodgers know they’re interested. According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, the Packers are upset that other teams, including the 49ers and Broncos, may have contacted Rodgers to see if he is interested in playing for [more]

  • Report: Aaron Rodgers has mocked Packers GM Brian Gutekunst in group texts

    Another day, another inflammatory report on the conflict between the Packers and GM Brian Gutekunst.