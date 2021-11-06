Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf fined by NFL again

For the second straight week, the NFL is taking some money out of Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf’s wallet. Last week, Metcalf was hit up for $6,949 for unnecessary roughness as a result of his skirmishes with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

This week, he’s getting fined the same amount. According to a report by Tom Pelissero at NFL Network, Metcalf has been fined $6,949 again for unsportsman like conduct for hugging the goal post after his touchdown. Metcalf says he was paying tribute to Antonio Brown, who also was flagged and fined by the league for doing the same six years ago.

