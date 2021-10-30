Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf, TE Gerald Everett both fined by NFL

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
The Seahawks suffered a costly loss on Monday night against the Saints. It will cost two of their players a little extra, it turns out.

According to Tom Pelissero at NFL Network, wide receiver D.K. Metcalf has been fined $6,949 for unnecessary roughness. At least cornerback Marshon Lattimore got hit with a more substaintial fine. Tight end Gerald Everett was also fined $10,300 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Metcalf went unpunished during the game, while Lattimore was flagged twice for 15-yard penalties.

Still, Seattle eventually lost 13-10 thanks mostly to the efforts of Alvin Kamara, who won NFC Offensive Player of the week for his performance. He posted 179 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 30 touches.

