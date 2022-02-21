Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf claims he’s the fastest man in the NFL
Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf may be the best athlete in the NFL at his position. He’s not lacking confidence, either.
In a recent chat with TMZ Sports, Metcalf claimed the title of fastest man in the league and said he could beat Chiefs burner Tyreek Hill in a race.
