Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf claims he’s the fastest man in the NFL

Tim Weaver
In this article:
Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf may be the best athlete in the NFL at his position. He’s not lacking confidence, either.

In a recent chat with TMZ Sports, Metcalf claimed the title of fastest man in the league and said he could beat Chiefs burner Tyreek Hill in a race.

