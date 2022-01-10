Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf on Pete Carroll: ‘That’s my coach’

The season is over for the Seattle Seahawks and now the real drama begins. Aside from a report that the team doesn’t plan to trade Russell Wilson, nobody seems to know what comes next this offseason.

The biggest question is what will happen with coach Pete Carroll. While he has history and a hell of an expensive buyout on his side, there doesn’t seem to be any consensus in the reporting about what team owner Jody Allen plans to do. Ask Carroll’s players and they’ll probably say to keep him. Here’s what receiver D.K. Metcalf tweeted after Sunday’s win over Arizona.

Metcalf finished his 2021 season with 75 catches, 967 yards and 12 touchdowns.

