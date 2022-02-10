Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf says he won’t watch Super Bowl LVI

A lot of Seahawks players watched and live-tweeted the NFC Championship Game despite two of their division rivals being featured. However, there’s at least one Seattle star who won’t be watching Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup between the Cinderella Bengals and the Superteam Rams.

Wide receiver D.K. Metcalf was a guest on the Ringer’s NFL podcast last night and said that he won’t be watching the game. Instead, he’ll probably be catching up on HBO’s hit series Euphoria because he’s behind.

DK Metcalf just came on the pod and said he's not going to watch the Super Bowl and will instead probaly watch Euphoria because he's behind. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) February 10, 2022

That sound you heard was roughly 1,000 overweight and out of shape dudebros furiously typing that Metcalf should be spending his time watching film or training instead. Ignore them.

Euphoria is supposed to be pretty good but we’ll wait to start it Monday.

As for Metcalf, now that Julio Jones’ game has dropped off a bit due to injuries, he is in a league of his own when it comes to athleticism at his position. The 6-foot-4, 235 pounder fell to the Seahawks at the end of the second round in part due to a poor 3-cone time at the Scouting Combine – as hilarious of a twist in the NFL draft as they come.

In the three years since they picked him, Metcalf has 216 catches, 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Related

Kam Chancellor ranks high among biggest Super Bowl MVP snubs of all time

List