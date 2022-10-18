Seahawks working out former Washington State WR today

The #Seahawks are working out free-agent WR Easop Winston today, per source. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 18, 2022

The Seattle Seahawks are working out free agent wide receiver Easop Winston today, according to a report by Doug Kyed at Pro Football Focus. Winston played his college ball at Washington State, where he posted 137 catches, 1,624 yards and 19 touchdowns in 26 games.

Winston (5-foot-11, 190 pounds) has played three games in the NFL, all with the Saints last season. All together he was on the field for 14 offensive snaps and 23 on special teams. Most of his work came as a punt returner and he averaged a strong 11.9 yards on 10 attempts. That experience is likely the main reason why the Seahawks are interested.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire