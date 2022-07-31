Seahawks working out former 49ers LB Reuben Foster today

Free agent LB Reuben Foster, hoping to kick-start his comeback after recovery from a major knee injury, has a workout today with the #Seahawks, source said. Foster hasn’t played since 2018, but the former #49ers and #Commanders LB has had several workouts. Another chance today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 31, 2022

The Seahawks are working out former 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster today, according to a report by Ian Rapoport at NFL Network.

Foster played his college football at Alabama and was a first-round pick by San Francisco in the 2017 NFL draft. He appeared in 10 games his rookie year and then six more the following season before a major knee injury cut his career short. Foster suffered tears to his ACL, MCL and LCL joints.

The Commanders claimed Foster off waivers later that year but he was back on their injured reserve list a few months later. He has not appeared in a game since the 2018 season.

Foster will have to compete for one of the team’s remaining off-ball linebacker spots. Seattle is a bit short at this position right now with Jon Rhattigan on the PUP list and Ben Burr-Kirven on IR with the knee injury he suffered last preseason.

