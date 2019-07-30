Seahawks working out Chris Warren III, Brian Wallace

The Seahawks are working out running back Chris Warren III and offensive tackle Brian Wallace this week, Brady Henderson of ESPN reports.

Warren’s father, Chris Warren II, spent eight seasons with the Seahawks. Warren II gained 7,696 rushing yards and 57 total touchdowns in his 11 NFL seasons after Seattle made him a fourth-round choice in 1990.

Warren III led the Raiders in rushing during the 2018 preseason before landing on injured reserve.

The Raiders cut him this week.

Wallace started at right tackle for Arkansas before going undrafted in April. He signed with Washington, which cut him last week.