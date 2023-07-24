Seahawks working out 3 free agent front-seven defenders today

The Seahawks are beginning their 2023 training camp schedule a couple of days from now. This offseason the front office has been focused on the defensive front-seven more than any other position groups. It seems that head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider are still shuffling as they look to improve a group that was the team’s greatest weakness last season.

According to Aaron Wilson, Seattle is working out three free agent front-seven defenders today. Here’s who they are and where they’re coming from.

LB Frank Ginda

David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ginda (6-foot-0, 245 pounds) played his college ball at San Jose State. After his junior year (2017) he went undrafted. Since then he has been bouncing around the pro football scene. So far he has put in time with the Cardinals, Dolphins and Saints in the NFL. Ginda has also played in the AAF, the XFL and the USFL, where he won Defensive Player of the Year last season.

LB Kyahva Tezino

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Tezino (6-foot-0, 235 pounds) played his college ball at San Diego State, where he totaled 288 tackles (31.5 for a loss) in 35 games. Like Ginda, he also went undrafted and played in the USFL last season, where he led the league in tackles. Tezino recently worked out for the Giants, as well.

DL Levi Bell

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Bell (6-foot-1, 276 pounds) split his college career between Texas State and Louisiana Tech. Last season was his breakout year, as he posted five sacks and 13.5 tackles for a loss in 12 games with the Bobcats. Bell was on the Ravens’ roster earlier this offseason but was waived in early May.

Analysis

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Given these players’ experience level this is most likely a churning the bottom of the roster kind of move. If any of them wind up signing with Seattle they’ll be serving as backups behind all of the new projected starters on that side of the ball.

There’s always a chance one could stick, but it doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence that we’re this late into the offseason and Carrol and Schneider have never seemed satisfied with what they have up front defensively. It may take several weeks into the season to figure out the right combination.

However, such an extended tinkering process is likely to cost the team wins, as similar issues at cornerback did early in 2021. Hopefully we’re wrong and the Seahawks really do believe that their entirely-refurbished front seven will do much better than last year’s group.

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Advertisement

Advertisement

