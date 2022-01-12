Seahawks worked out fullback, offensive lineman from the CFL

No days off is not just a catchphrase in this business. NFL teams ply their trade 365 days a year and the Seattle Seahawks got to work retooling their roster 48 hours after their season ended.

Yesterday. the team worked out a pair of players from the CFL, including offensive lineman Drew Desjarlais and fullback Nikola Kalinic.

Desjarlais (6-foot-2, 313 pounds) has gotten several workouts around the league lately, including the Patriots and the 49ers.

Kalinic (6-foot-5, 256 pounds) also plays tight end and has scored two touchdowns in the last three seasons.

The Seahawks should be happy with what they got from Nick Bellore this season. He was a critical special teams piece and put in snaps at fullback and linebacker, so it’s hard to see any other fullback beating him out at this point.

Seattle’s offensive line could use some improvement, though. So Desjarlais may have a legitimate shot to be signed.

