Seahawks worked out free agent offensive lineman Lucas Patrick

Last week the Seahawks brought in veteran guard Greg Van Roten for a visit and were also reported to be interested in a couple of other free agent iOL in Cody Whitehair and Laken Tomlinson. This week the work continues to find more options at the guard and center positions, which are arguably the weakest on paper in the NFL right now.

We can add another name to the list of veterans Seattle is taking a look at. According to Aaron Wilson, on Monday the team worked out free agent interior lineman Lucas Patrick, who spent last year with the Bears.

#Seahawks worked out center Lucas Patrick per a league source. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 8, 2024

Patrick (6-foot-3, 313 pounds) played his college ball at Duke. Despite going undrafted, he has managed to appeared in 96 games at this level, including five years in Green Bay and two in Chicago.

For most of his career Patrick has been a guard, putting in time at both spots but this last season he was the starting center for the Bears. PFF wasn’t too keen on what he did, giving him a 50.5 overall grade (ranking 30 out of 36 qualifying centers) including a 40.6 grade in pass protection.

If Patrick does sign he could compete at any of the three interior positions, but right now left guard is the team’s most-desperate spot. While they do have some inexperienced options at right guard and center, they have exactly none with any NFL experience at left guard.

The Seahawks could use as many bodies as they can get right now for that offensive line but they simply may not have the dough to sign anybody at the moment. According to the latest figures at Over the Cap, the team has less than $1.8 million in cap room. However, their effective cap space (including rookies) is still in the red.

