Seahawks worked out former linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven

It’s almost August and the Seahawks are still eyeing the menu at linebacker, anxiously looking for more options. After trying out a few front-seven options earlier this week, the latest news on this front is that of a familiar face came in for a workout recently.

According to Aaron Wilson, Seattle brought in former Seahawks and Huskies linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven for a workout yesterday.

Burr-Kirven (6-foot-0, 222 pounds) was a standout his last two seasons at Washington, then he got picked by Seattle in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft.

Burr-Kirven went on to play 32 games for the Seahawks over the next two seasons. The vast majority of his work was on special teams, totaling nearly 600 snaps there compared to just 14 on defense.

Unfortunately, just before the 2021 season Burr-Kirven suffered a major knee injury in the first preseason game. He was carted off the field with what turned out to be an ACL tear. Burr-Kirven was placed on IR and hasn’t been on an NFL roster since.

