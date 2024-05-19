Seahawks worked out another undrafted Mississippi State defender

Over the weekend the Seahawks worked out former Mississippi State linebacker Jett Johnson, according to a report by Aaron Wilson. Seattle has been showing heavy interest in the Bulldogs’ defensive front-seven from 2023 lately. The team also recently signed former Missisippi State defensive tackle Nathan Pickering.

Johnson (6-foot-2, 235 pounds) was a starter the last three seasons and he made an impact across the board. During that time he totaled four interceptions, six pass breakups, three forced fumbles, four fumbles recovered, eight sacks and 28.5 tackles for a loss. Here are the highlights.

If Johnson does wind up signing with Seattle , he would most likely wind up competing for a roster spot at the bottom of the depth chart along with fellow undrafted free agent linebackers like Devin Richardson from Washington State and Easton Gibbs out of Wyoming.

