Seahawks won't know if Charles Cross, Abe Lucas can play until later in the week

Both of the Seahawks' starting offensive tackles came out of Sunday's loss to the Rams with injuries.

Left tackle Charles Cross hurt his toe and right tackle Abe Lucas aggravated a pre-existing knee injury. During a Monday appearance on SeattleSports 710AM, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said that both players will be monitored throughout the week to see if they will be able to play against the Lions in Week Two.

"Charles hurt his toe. He’s a big man so we’ve got to see how he takes to that during the week. We won’t know for a while. . . . It’s just an old knee thing that [Lucas has] got going on . . .got to see how he handles it," Carroll said, via Michael Shawn-Dugar of TheAthletic.com.

Missing both starting tackles would make it difficult for the Seahawks to avoid an 0-2 start, so they'll be hoping for good news about both players in the coming days.