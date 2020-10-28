Seahawks won’t know status of RB Chris Carson until end of the week

The Seattle Seahawks are set to square off against the San Francisco 49ers but won’t know the playing status of starting running back Chris Carson until at least the end of the practice week.

Carson left Sunday night’s contest early with a foot injury that was later confirmed as a mid-foot sprain by the MRI.

“Chris has something going on his foot that we have to see how it goes,” coach Pete Carroll told reporters Wednesday. “We’ll be real quiet on Chris until the end of the week and see how he goes on the weekend.

“So we won’t know entirely what’s happening until the week is out.”

Seahawks backup running backs Travis Homer (knee bruise) and Carlos Hyde (hamstring) are also dealing with minor injuries following the loss to Arizona.

The official Wednesday practice participation report will be released later in the afternoon.

